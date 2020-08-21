Tokyo reports 258 new cases of coronavirus

Tokyo reported Friday 258 new cases of the coronavirus, the metropolitan government said.
The single-day figure compares with 339 reported Thursday. The average daily tally over the most recent seven days was 256.6.
The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.
The number of patients with severe symptoms and who are hospitalized stands at 33, three people less than the day before, the Tokyo government said.
The metropolitan government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."
It has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues close by 10 p.m. until the end of August to reduce the risk of infection.© KYODO
Elvis is here
Reports on other news sources say that the peak has been reached and infections are trending down. Because people are taking precautionary measures.
Keep wearing those masks!! Especially indoors in the air-con.
drlucifer
Tiring indeed.
How about comparing the number of test as well so that we can judge whether the reduction is real or due to reduced mumber of test.
It remains a total mistery why the number of test continues to be downplayed when all indication is that the yo-yo daily number of infections are a reflection of the number of PCR test.
David Van Cleef
You are currently seeing the effects of things that are happening two weeks ago. I wouldn't say things are trending down until 2-3 weeks after the end of obon, and all the risky behavior that occurred then.
Elvis is here
Just reporting what is being said elsewhere at the moment, from the "experts", no less.
Reckless
We are basically over this thing. I am gonna burn all my masks in a bonfire tonight. Can't wait to take advantage of the lifting of the reentry ban! Party time! Is Monty with me?