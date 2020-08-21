Tokyo reports 258 new cases of coronavirus

Tokyo reported Friday 258 new cases of the coronavirus, the metropolitan government said.

The single-day figure compares with 339 reported Thursday. The average daily tally over the most recent seven days was 256.6.

The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

The number of patients with severe symptoms and who are hospitalized stands at 33, three people less than the day before, the Tokyo government said.

The metropolitan government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."

It has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues close by 10 p.m. until the end of August to reduce the risk of infection.

© KYODO