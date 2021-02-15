Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Economy
People wait for signals to turn to green at a crossing in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
Tokyo reports 266 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 266 new cases of the coronavirus, down 105 from Sunday.

The number (135 men and 131 women) is the result of 6,823 tests conducted on Feb 12.

The most number of cases were 51 people in their 20s, followed by 38 in their 40s, 37 in their 50s, 35 in their 30s, 21 in their 80s, 20 in their 60s and 15 in their 60s. Forty-two cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 97, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 658.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

