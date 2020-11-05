Tokyo reports 269 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 269 new cases of the coronavirus, up 147 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 1,769 tests conducted on Nov 2.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 31,893.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (77), followed by 50 in their 40s and 55 in their 30s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 38, up three from Wednesday, health officials said.





