national

Tokyo reports 270 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 270 new cases of the coronavirus, down 70 from Thursday.

The number (146 men and 124 women) is the result of 2,145 tests conducted on Feb 23. The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 71.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, one down from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 487.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

