Tokyo reports 270 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday reported 270 new cases of the coronavirus, up 75 from Friday. The number is the result of 6,452 tests conducted on Sept 23.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (62), followed by 52 in their 30s and 51 in their 40s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 25,113.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 29, down one from Friday, health officials said.

