Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 272 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 272 new cases of the coronavirus, down 55 from Saturday.

The number (142 women and 130 men) is the result of 7,232 tests conducted on Feb 18.

The most number of cases were 54 people in their 30s, followed by 53 in their 20s, 47 in their 40s, 37 in their 50s, 21 in their 70s, 17 in their 80s and 15 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog