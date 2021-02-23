Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 275 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 275 new cases of the coronavirus, up 97 from Monday.  

The number (141 women and 134 men) is the result of 4,154 tests conducted on Feb 20.

The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 79

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 77, up one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 491.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

