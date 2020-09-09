Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 276 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 276 new cases of the coronavirus, up 127 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 5,826 tests conducted on Sept 7.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 30s (71), 40s (57) and 20s (56).

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 22,444.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 23, one down from Wednesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Maybe it would be useful to include the complete age group breakdown?

Moderator: Please click on the live link in the story.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

5,000 tests for a population of 38 million in Tokyo...

Would be interesting to see the numbers with increased testing, and how the public would react.

See too many with masks swinging on the ear and masks on the chin since these numbers - and number of tests - started decreasing.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

@AG

Since when is the pooulation of Tokyo 38million?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So, let's wait and see what those who always deny everything have to say this time.

People, for the time being we have to live (hopefully) with this virus.

And that's quite some increase compared with the previous numbers!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@AG: I also see many here in Osaka without masks, especially when they are out in the izakayas, bars and restaurants. Japan is "selling" it's Japan Model with the three C's, always wants to export something, and idea, concept, but with little weight.

Not to discuss here not the numbers up/down trending, etc, but something related;

Wanted to mention here something I did not know and was shocked about. One of my best friends (Japanese) was allowed to travel to many different places within the past months (visited many prefectures, including Hokkaido last week (she was on that diverted Niigata flight because that man didn't wanna wear a mask, coincidentally!)).

Anyway, although this is OK (spending money on the economy by GoTo traveling with your friends around the country), it was NOT ok to visit her own biological father's funeral this week, because this was in another prefecture. What?! These rules are so hypocritical and make me furious. Super sad.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

All these number are simply a bluff,how many test they did in the largest metropolitan area in the world which makes 32 million people including it’s suburb.

koike&co. just aim at two main things,save the olympics due to the lobbies involved and the huge amount of invests and of course save her face and her ultra conservative friends.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

