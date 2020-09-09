Tokyo reports 276 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 276 new cases of the coronavirus, up 127 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 5,826 tests conducted on Sept 7.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 30s (71), 40s (57) and 20s (56).

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 22,444.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 23, one down from Wednesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later

© Japan Today