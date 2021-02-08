Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wait at a crossing in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 276 new coronavirus cases; lowest number in 2 months

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 276 new cases of the coronavirus, down 153 from Sunday. It was the first time the number has dropped below 300 since Dec 7 when the figure was 299.

The number (143 men and 133 women) is the result of 5,424 tests conducted on Feb 5. Of the total, 109 cases were people aged 60 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 104, down seven from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 773.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Truly my hats off to J-Gov and the expert panels. Positive numbers drop by 90% after only one month of politely asking bars to close by 8.

Everybody else is doing it wrong. Time to end the SOE early and restart GoTo!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

It's Monday...... Wait till tomorrow! ALWAYS lower numbers on Monday. Nothing to get happy about yet!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Fantastic! Definitely the right direction.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

