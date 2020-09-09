Tokyo reports 276 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 692

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 276 new cases of the coronavirus, up 127 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 5,826 tests conducted on Sept 7.
The age groups with the most cases were people in their 30s (71), 40s (57) and 20s (56).
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 22,444.
The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 23, one down from Wednesday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 692. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (112), Osaka (92), Aichi (36), Saitama (30), Chiba (28), Fukuoka (24), Hyogo (21) and Hokkaido (11).
No deaths were reported.© Japan Today
37 Comments
Login to comment
i@n
Maybe it would be useful to include the complete age group breakdown?
Moderator: Please click on the live link in the story.
AG
5,000 tests for a population of 38 million in Tokyo...
Would be interesting to see the numbers with increased testing, and how the public would react.
See too many with masks swinging on the ear and masks on the chin since these numbers - and number of tests - started decreasing.
Monty
@AG
Since when is the pooulation of Tokyo 38million?
klausdorth
So, let's wait and see what those who always deny everything have to say this time.
People, for the time being we have to live (hopefully) with this virus.
And that's quite some increase compared with the previous numbers!
Martini
@AG: I also see many here in Osaka without masks, especially when they are out in the izakayas, bars and restaurants. Japan is "selling" it's Japan Model with the three C's, always wants to export something, and idea, concept, but with little weight.
Not to discuss here not the numbers up/down trending, etc, but something related;
Wanted to mention here something I did not know and was shocked about. One of my best friends (Japanese) was allowed to travel to many different places within the past months (visited many prefectures, including Hokkaido last week (she was on that diverted Niigata flight because that man didn't wanna wear a mask, coincidentally!)).
Anyway, although this is OK (spending money on the economy by GoTo traveling with your friends around the country), it was NOT ok to visit her own biological father's funeral this week, because this was in another prefecture. What?! These rules are so hypocritical and make me furious. Super sad.
William77
All these number are simply a bluff,how many test they did in the largest metropolitan area in the world which makes 32 million people including it’s suburb.
koike&co. just aim at two main things,save the olympics due to the lobbies involved and the huge amount of invests and of course save her face and her ultra conservative friends.
Monty
@Ag
Sorry, it is depend how you see Tokyo.
As for Tokyo Metropolis it is 14.000.000
Reckless
I wouldn't be surprised if I have a mild case.
Monty
So that means 5826 people shows symptoms and decided to go to hospital.
5826 with symptoms among 38 million or 14 Million are how many percentage?
0.01%
0.04%
276 people positiv
0.0007%
0.001%
Everyone is free to decide what he or she wants to do.
Tom Doley
Why so many people with fever for 4 consecutive days in Japan? And how many with similar symptoms were rejected by the gov for testing? Obviously, numbers make no sense in Japan.
Aly Rustom
I agree. Its not abating. Its getting worse. And we haven't even gotten to the fall and winter yet.
Monty
@Martini
it was NOT ok to visit her own biological father's funeral this week, because this was in another prefecture.
This is completely wrong!
Inside Japan you can go wherever you want.
Monty
@Martini
In Japan you are allowed to go everywhere!
You can go to each prefecture you want.
Christopher Glen
We are all doomed. It’s the end I tell you!
Christopher Glen
“agree. Its not abating. Its getting worse”
When there may or may not be a flare up of the flu. Which will be counted as Corona.
It’s not Ebola, stop hyper-ventilating. Chill....
Ascissor
Masks can help with that.
i@n
Could you explain the situation? You said your friend travelled to many prefectures and then said she wasnt allowed to attend her father's funeral because it was in another prefecture.
carpslidy
The difference now is we know 270 cases doesnt automatically equal 540 cases next week.
We also know that even 500 cases a day didn't overrun the health system.
We also know if it gets out of hand, temporarily asking people to cut down on eating out can reverse the trend
we now know 269 of them are likely to recover, unfortunately the 90 year olds may be at risk but its either accepting that risk or going into lockdown and accepting all the pain that would cause.
So as always stay home if you want and go out if you want.
Reckless
There are no travel restrictions within Japan as far as I know however I imagine someone who just traveled may skip a funeral if many elderly might be present.
carpslidy
@martini
So compaines have rules against traveling to tokyo.
I have also heard of some temples refusing to let tokyo, osaka relatives attend (not very holy)
But as to laws there are none
Martini
@i@n: I don't want to waste more energy on this, so this is my last post about it, it is the truth, take it or leave it (am not going to defend more to a Monty-ignorance, complete waste). To answer your question: she was not allowed to attend the funeral (obviously you can enter the other prefectures) because she (and other members) were from other prefectures, just like her husband, and other family members. The brother and his wife live in the same prefecture, so they were allowed to attend the funeral. This is my best friend, so I know there are no lies here. Can't believe some people here.
Moderator
Readers, back on topic please.
AG
While Tokyo 23 wards population is around 14 million, the Greater Tokyo Area’s population is around 38 million.
Christopher Glen
“So as always stay home if you want and go out if you want.”
Seems reasonable
Christopher Glen
“Masks can help with that.”
Nope. Sorry to pop your bubble
https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com/view/cloth-masks-are-useless-against-covid-19
P. Smith
Surgical masks are effective in slowing the transmission of this virus:
https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2020/06/417906/still-confused-about-masks-heres-science-behind-how-face-masks-prevent
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.livescience.com/amp/are-face-masks-effective-reducing-coronavirus-spread.html
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200612172200.htm
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/how-face-masks-can-help-prevent-the-spread-of-covid-19-67646/amp
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wsj.com/amp/articles/face-masks-really-do-matter-the-scientific-evidence-is-growing-11595083298
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2020/p0714-americans-to-wear-masks.html
https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2020/06/stanford-scientists-contribute-to-who-mask-guidelines.html
I could go on and on, but you get the picture.
stickman1760
It’s not that high a number. Relax! There was a cluster at a sumo stable so that contributed.
i work at a very large Japanese company. Everyone comes to work masked up. So far no cases. If you want to stay at home and avoid everyone dozo. I’m not going to but I will take suitable precautions.
i@n
Hahaha I assume that's the conclusive scientific proof you were looking for.
Im glad you found it.
But from the url it says cloth masks and the comment you quoted says 'masks' only, is that applicable?
Luddite
Japan needs to test more, not only those with symptoms but random numbers of the population. The only way to identify spikes and clusters. The virus is here, Japan needs to stop pretending it’s a small issue that they can control.
Test, test, test and not just those at the borders.
Christopher Glen
“But from the url it says cloth masks and the comment you quoted says 'masks' only, is that applicable?”
Ok then here’s another, bang on the money
https://www.meehanmd.com/blog/2020-07-22-if-masks-dont-work-then-why-do-surgeons-wear-them/
noriahojanen
There are about 1 million residents in the 23 wards while the entire Tokyo has 14 mil.
By the general definition, the "Greater Tokyo" comprises of Tokyo plus the three neighboring prefectures sharing the borders: Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama. Whose corona-related daily numbers are thus counted and reported separately.
Christopher Glen
https://www.meehanmd.com/blog/2020-07-22-if-masks-dont-work-then-why-do-surgeons-wear-them/
https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com/view/surgical-cotton-masks-equally-ineffective-blocking-covid-19-spread-say-investigators
http://www.asahi.com/sp/ajw/articles/13523664
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1342
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.aier.org/article/how-a-free-society-deals-with-pandemics-according-to-legendary-epidemiologist-and-smallpox-eradicator-donald-henderson/amp/
I could go on and on. But I’m sure you get the picture regarding face coverings
Moderator
Readers, please don't turn this thread into another discussion on the efficacy of masks.
marcelito
This is just so repetitive I've given up... beginning of the week few days with low to mid 100 cases as the tests drop to generally around 1 to 2 thousand per day around the weekend...by the mid week testing ramps up" to the almighty 5000 per day or so and we are back to around 300 positives ( plus /minus 50 ) ...it's been going on for months ..there is absolutely no strategy to increase testing to get a true pic of the spread...the number of tests in a metropolis of Tokyo,s size being so low due to the public health centre bottlenecks / stringent testing criteria is ridiculous. Mid size cities in the west test way more than that daily Wanna keep the numbers down through limiting testing so that the " safety Olympics can be held at all costs " ..fine.
Just don't compare Japan's numbers to other countries that are testing 10,20 times more and declare the success of the Japan,s model. Because apples definitely ain't apples here.
Do the hustle
Nearly 200 positive results from nearly 6,000 tests. However, the article fails to note the National results for new cases and it fails to denote if the tests carried out were national or just in Tokyo. The J-Gov is clearly fudging the results to support Koike’s decision to reduce the restrictions on place to control the spread of the virus.
Japantime
Is the media still reporting the number of cases? It seems that everything is back to normal. People are going back to work, restaurants and traveling. Maybe the risk is not that high.
thelessdeceived
Less than 30 people seriously ill with it. Good news!