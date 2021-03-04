Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 279 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 279 new cases of the coronavirus, down 37 from Wednesday.

The number (143 men and 136 women) is the result of 9,751 tests conducted on March 1. The number of cases aged 60 and over is 70.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 407.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog