Tokyo reports 279 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 279 new cases of the coronavirus, down 37 from Wednesday.

The number (143 men and 136 women) is the result of 9,751 tests conducted on March 1. The number of cases aged 60 and over is 70.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 407.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

