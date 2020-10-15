Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 284 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 284 new cases of the coronavirus, up 107 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 6,201 tests conducted on Oct 12.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,420.

By the age group, the highest number of infected cases were people in their 20s (69), followed by 67 in their 30s, 42 in their 40s and 31 in their 50s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel