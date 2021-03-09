Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wait at an intersection in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 290 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 290 new cases of the coronavirus, up 174 from Monday.

The number (160 men and 130 women) is the result of 4,083 tests conducted on March 6. Ninety cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, down seven from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 380.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

4,083 tests..... Ok.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

..... not bad for a weekend (those 4.083 tests).

But the numbers are increasing again, despite what people might say.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Boing. Seems we're getting a minor pogo stick effect at the moment, but nothing that's particularly concerning. Numbers are continuing to trend down or flatline around the country, aside from a small uptick in Hokkaido.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Vaccinating is now a much higher priority than testing, however i don’t think i have to expect vaccination this year.

here is my worry. As most other countries will vAccinate their people they will be able to return to normal life and business earlier and us, japanese businesses and people will be severely handicapped in our competitive position as we won’t be able to meet in person as fast as nearly all other countries. That might deal us a much more heavy blow than the current situation where all countries have the same business hurdles.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo