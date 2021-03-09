Tokyo reports 290 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 290 new cases of the coronavirus, up 174 from Monday.
The number (160 men and 130 women) is the result of 4,083 tests conducted on March 6. Ninety cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, down seven from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 380.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
1 Comment
Aly Rustom
4,083 tests..... Ok.
klausdorth
..... not bad for a weekend (those 4.083 tests).
But the numbers are increasing again, despite what people might say.
Gooch
Boing. Seems we're getting a minor pogo stick effect at the moment, but nothing that's particularly concerning. Numbers are continuing to trend down or flatline around the country, aside from a small uptick in Hokkaido.
robert maes
Vaccinating is now a much higher priority than testing, however i don’t think i have to expect vaccination this year.
here is my worry. As most other countries will vAccinate their people they will be able to return to normal life and business earlier and us, japanese businesses and people will be severely handicapped in our competitive position as we won’t be able to meet in person as fast as nearly all other countries. That might deal us a much more heavy blow than the current situation where all countries have the same business hurdles.