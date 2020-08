Tokyo confirmed an additional 292 coronavirus infections on Sunday, a metropolitan government official said.

The number was down from the record figure of 472 marked Saturday.

Japan has been seeing a resurgence of the virus since the central government fully lifted a state of emergency in late May.

The national cumulative total of infections stood at 38,571 on Saturday. The death toll stood at 1,026.

