Tokyo reports 293 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 293 new cases of the coronavirus, up 136 from Monday. The number is the result of 3,540 tests conducted on Nov 7.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 33,060.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (70), followed by 60 in their 30s and 53 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 33, two down from Monday, health officials said.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today