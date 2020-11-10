Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 293 new coronavirus cases

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 293 new cases of the coronavirus, up 136 from Monday. The number is the result of 3,540 tests conducted on Nov 7.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 33,060.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (70), followed by 60 in their 30s and 53 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 33, two down from Monday, health officials said.

 


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
3,540 tests conducted on Nov 7.

Likely the 293 cases are form however many tests they conducted on Monday, which we will find out on Thursday. No way they did 3500 on a Saturday.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Regardless of COVID or not, it's getting colder now. Best to protect yourself by having adequate sleep, exercise and balanced eating habits. In the off-chance that you might be infected, having a weak immune system might complicate your recovery.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Zoroto

3,540 tests conducted on Nov 7.

Likely the 293 cases are form however many tests they conducted on Monday, which we will find out on Thursday. No way they did 3500 on a Saturday.

The 3540 was from yesterday (Friday's number of tests), these 293 are based on 3001 tests (Saturday).

(By the way, similarly sized Belgium and The Netherlands are performing about 40.000-60.000 tests per day, in case people are going to start comparing in order to claim Japan's superiority again).

7 ( +9 / -2 )

The 3540 was from yesterday (Friday's number of tests), these 293 are based on 3001 tests (Saturday).

Where did you read this? I believe you, but it contradicts the article.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

yep if you go out to dinner or drinks make sure the establishment is well ventilated and have the door open so wear something warm and no complaining about being cold inside - keep your jacket on!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

(By the way, similarly sized Belgium and The Netherlands are performing about 40.000-60.000 tests per day, in case people are going to start comparing in order to claim Japan's superiority again).

Similar sized in what? Belgium's population is 11 million, NL's is 17 million. Japan is 126 million. Area-wise both Belgium and NL are tiny compared to Japan.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Similar sized in what? Belgium's population is 11 million, NL's is 17 million. Japan is 126 million. Area-wise both Belgium and NL are tiny compared to Japan.

These are Tokyo numbers, so I am comparing Tokyo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Where did you read this? I believe you, but it contradicts the article.

It is in their link (in the article)

Similar sized in what? Belgium's population is 11 million, NL's is 17 million. Japan is 126 million. Area-wise both Belgium and NL are tiny compared to Japan.

Yea that's true, but these figures are on Tokyo, not on Japan.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

To all the foreigners commenting negatively every time total infections are announced, why are you on this board if you have such a negative view of Japan? No one is claiming that Japan is superior its just that population due to their intelligence listen to the recommendations and therefore this results in lowering the infection rates than other countries. Its not really rocket science.....

0 ( +1 / -1 )

