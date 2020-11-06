Tokyo reports 294 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday reported 294 new cases of the coronavirus, up 52 from Friday. The number is the result of 6,621 tests conducted on Nov 4.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 32,429.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (81), followed by 55 in their 30s and 48 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 36, one down from Friday, health officials said.





https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

