Tokyo reports 298 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 298 new cases of the coronavirus, up 118 from Monday. The number is the result of 3,647 tests conducted on Nov 14.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 35,229.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (81), followed by 50 each in their 30s and 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 42, up two from Monday, health officials said.

