national

Tokyo reports 299 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 299 new cases of the coronavirus, down 28 from Sunday. The number is the result of 5,535 tests conducted on Dec 4.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 44,7003.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (74), followed by 57 in their 30s and 43 in their 40s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said.


