national

Tokyo reports 300 coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 300 new cases of the coronavirus, up 125 from Monday.

The number (159 men and 141 women) is the result of 4,387 tests conducted on March 13. Seventy-five cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 327.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

4 Comments
Oh, well, those roughly 170 yesterday ......

..... where have they gone?

Again 300 on a "Saturday watch" - not good!

3 ( +6 / -3 )

4387 tests in a city of 15 million. Do I need to say more?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

and yes we are ready for tokyo olympics/smile/...irony off.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

where are the lowering trend fans ?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

gakinotsukaiToday 04:38 pm JST

They are having a meeting, discussing, writing reports, hanko stamps on them and send them by fax. Maybe they are also discussing about changing the narrative they are using for way too long.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

