Tokyo reports 300 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 300 new cases of the coronavirus, up 125 from Monday.

The number (159 men and 141 women) is the result of 4,387 tests conducted on March 13. Seventy-five cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 327.

