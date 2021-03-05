Tokyo reports 301 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 301 new cases of the coronavirus, up 22 from Thursday.

The number (153 men and 148 women) is the result of 7,621 tests conducted on March 2. The number of cases aged 60 and over is 89.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 49, down two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 398.

