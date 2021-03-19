Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 303 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 303 new cases of the coronavirus, down 20 from Thursday.

The number (172 men and 131 women) is the result of 8,253 tests conducted on March 16. Eighty-one cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 46, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 325.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

