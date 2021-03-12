Tokyo reports 304 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 304 new cases of the coronavirus, down 31 from Thursday.

The number (160 men and 144 women) is the result of 8,053 tests conducted on March 9. Seventy-six cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 354.

