Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 304 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 304 new cases of the coronavirus, down 31 from Thursday.

The number (160 men and 144 women) is the result of 8,053 tests conducted on March 9. Seventy-six cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 354.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog