national

Tokyo reports 305 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 305 new cases of the coronavirus, down 175 from Sunday. The number is the result of 5,291 tests conducted on Dec 11.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 47,530.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (85), followed by 55 in both their 30s and 40s and 36 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, up three from Sunday, health officials said.

"See! it's all under control"

""Just you wait, they'll go up again in a few days"

Prepare for Japans biweekly trough, following the inevitable biweekly peak.

The low weekend testing continues....

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, up three from Sunday, health officials said.

This is concerning. What exactly is the definition of "severe symptoms"?

