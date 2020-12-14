Tokyo reports 305 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 305 new cases of the coronavirus, down 175 from Sunday. The number is the result of 5,291 tests conducted on Dec 11.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 47,530.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (85), followed by 55 in both their 30s and 40s and 36 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, up three from Sunday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.





