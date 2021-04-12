Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 306 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 306 new cases of the coronavirus, down 115 from Sunday.  

The number (181 men and 125 women) is the result of 5,625 tests conducted on April 9. By age group, people in their 20s (88 cases) and their 30s (57) accounted for the highest numbers, while 40 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, up three from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 520.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers later.

