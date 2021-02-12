Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 307 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 307 new cases of the coronavirus, down 127 from Thursday.

The number (155 women and 152 men) is the result of 8,115 tests conducted on Feb 9.

The most number of cases were 49 people in their 40s, followed by 48 in their 30s, 44 in their 20s, 36 in their 50s, 35 in their 60s, 25 in their 760s and 24 in their 80s. Twenty-nine cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 102, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 701.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

3 Comments
Japan is destroying the third wave.

The Japanese government is doing a great job. I am eager to see another "go to" campaign.

Number of deaths was relatively low yestrday, hope it continues to drop

