Tokyo reports 311 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 311 new cases of the coronavirus, down 107 from Sunday. The number is the result of 5,117 tests conducted on Nov 27.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 40,939.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 40s (69), followed by 68 in their 20s and 51 in their 30s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, up three from Sunday, health officials said.

how many deaths are reported today?just asking as want to figure %

