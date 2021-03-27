Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 313 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 313 new cases of the coronavirus, down 117 from Saturday.

The number (177 men and 136 women) is the result of 7,459 tests conducted on March 25. By age group, people in their 20s (88 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 331.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

I have been travelling for the last 5 days, so have not really kept up with the numbers game much, but numbers seem to be on a seesaw.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

not even 8000 tests!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

 have been travelling for the last 5 days, so have not really kept up with the numbers game much, but numbers seem to be on a seesaw.

”Traveling” is synonymous with “spreading.”

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo