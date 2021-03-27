Tokyo reports 313 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 313 new cases of the coronavirus, down 117 from Saturday.

The number (177 men and 136 women) is the result of 7,459 tests conducted on March 25. By age group, people in their 20s (88 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 331.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

