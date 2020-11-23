Tokyo reports 314 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 314 new cases of the coronavirus, down 77 from Sunday. The number is the result of 5,364 tests conducted on Nov 20.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 38,022.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (65), followed by 63 in their 50s and 58 in their 30s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 41, up one from Sunday, health officials said.

