Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 314 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 314 new cases of the coronavirus, down 77 from Sunday. The number is the result of 5,364 tests conducted on Nov 20.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 38,022.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (65), followed by 63 in their 50s and 58 in their 30s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 41, up one from Sunday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Wish there was legal wagering on this because I see a pattern.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Still extremely low.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I predicted 200's yesterday. A bit higher than expected, but surely be in the 200's tomorrow, as there were probably only a few hundred tests today.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog