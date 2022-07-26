Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 31,593 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 31,593 new coronavirus cases, up 9,206 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 21, up six from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 271, up 22 from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (25,762), Hyogo (8,764), Chiba (8,452), Shizuoka (6,052), Okinawa (5,622), Kyoto (3,961), Hokkaido (3,268), Kagoshima (3,149), Hiroshima (2,211), Miyazaki (1,844), Niigata (1,575), Okayama (1,561) and Nara (1,284).

