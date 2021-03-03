Tokyo reports 316 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 316 new cases of the coronavirus, up 84 from Tuesday.

The number (188 men and 128 women) is the result of 1,491 tests conducted on Feb 28. The number of cases aged 60 and over is 112.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 52, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 413.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

