New coronavirus cases in Tokyo top 300 for 1st time since Aug 20

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 317 new cases of the coronavirus, up 24 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,010 tests conducted on Nov 8.
It was the first time since Aug 20 that the number of reported infections in Tokyo has topped 300.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 33,377.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 30s (68), followed by 61 in their 20s and 58 in their 40s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 38, up five down from Tuesday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
0 Comments
Login to comment
Martini
And now while everyone is enjoying Go To Eat, and many hotels are completely booked due to Go To Travel for the 3-day weekend about to come. Let's enjoy crowded trains, shops and restaurants together while spending for the economy! As long as you test 1000 people in the biggest metropolitan in the world, you're gonna find what you want to tell your people. Are dead citizens really worth the Olympics? I'm afraid the answer to the Japanese government is yes.