Tokyo reports 323 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus, down 86 from Wednesday.

The number (165 men and 158 women) is the result of 10,361 tests conducted on March 15. One hundred cases were aged 60 and over, while the highest number was 65 cases in their 20s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, up three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 335.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

The numbers continue to wobble, with fewer "cases" but more tests than yesterday. I think we'll continue to see a slow downward trend over the next month. But then again, I could be wrong.

Any news on the Japanese vaccination program effort?

Numbers seem to be going back up a bit.

