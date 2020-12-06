Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 327 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 327 new cases of the coronavirus, down 257 from Saturday. The number is the result of 7,399 tests conducted on Dec 3.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 43,704.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (86), followed by 69 in their 40s and 64 in their 30s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, one down from Saturday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.


Should add a disclaimer indicating this is just the number under extremely restrictive testing req and suppression of both testing and treatment.

Japan’s medical system rather let people die than to test them.

https://www.tokyo-np.co.jp/article/72660

Only reason this news is public is because the proffessor is from an upper-class family.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

