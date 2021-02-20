Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 327 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 327 new cases of the coronavirus, dow 26 from Friday.

The most number of cases were 69 people in their 20s, followed by 50 in their 30s, 49 in their 40s, 39 in their 50s, 32 in their 60s, 25 in their 80s and 18 in their 70s. Thirty-one cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, down two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 526.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


How many tests?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What number of tests would you believe?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

