Tokyo reports 329 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 329 new cases of the coronavirus, down eight from Saturday.

The number (197 women and 132 men) is the result of 7,139 tests conducted on Feb 25. The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 144.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 434.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

