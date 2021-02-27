Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 329 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 329 new cases of the coronavirus, down eight from Saturday.

The number (197 women and 132 men) is the result of 7,139 tests conducted on Feb 25. The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 144.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 434.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo