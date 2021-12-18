Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 33 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 33 new coronavirus cases, up five from Saturday and 20 more than last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 27, up one from Saturday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Only 3 with severe symptoms in Tokyo Metropolis. THAT is the number to watch.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

Worrying.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Booster time.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

The numbers will soon spike, there is a need for BOOSTERs plus Europe is shutting down again so Japan will do the same but usually one month after the western countries.

Get your dry goods.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

No need to worry if it’s omicron, the flu seems more dangerous.

Check sth Africa’s infection rates vs mortality!

the hype an hysteria is over “hyped”!!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@joffy.

“Only 3 with severe symptoms in Tokyo Metropolis. THAT is the number to watch”

we watch both. Can’t let the guard down.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo