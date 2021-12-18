Tokyo reports 33 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 33 new coronavirus cases, up five from Saturday and 20 more than last Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 27, up one from Saturday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
4 Comments
joffy
Only 3 with severe symptoms in Tokyo Metropolis. THAT is the number to watch.
Thomas Goodtime
Worrying.
Reckless
Booster time.
Larr Flint
The numbers will soon spike, there is a need for BOOSTERs plus Europe is shutting down again so Japan will do the same but usually one month after the western countries.
Get your dry goods.
Sanjinosebleed
No need to worry if it’s omicron, the flu seems more dangerous.
Check sth Africa’s infection rates vs mortality!
the hype an hysteria is over “hyped”!!!
hattorikun
@joffy.
“Only 3 with severe symptoms in Tokyo Metropolis. THAT is the number to watch”
we watch both. Can’t let the guard down.