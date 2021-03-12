Tokyo reports 330 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 330 new cases of the coronavirus, up 26 from Friday.

The number (189 men and 141 women) is the result of 7,827 tests conducted on March 10. Eighty-five cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 40, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 337.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today