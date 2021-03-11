Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 335 coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 335 new cases of the coronavirus, down five from Wednesday.

The number (198 men and 137 women) is the result of 9,369 tests conducted on March 8. Eighty cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 364.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Steady as she goes...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Around 300 will be the norm until the "lockdown" ends. Then wait for it to rocket upward.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Okay... So? How many actually recovered? Why aren't those numbers ever reported? I guess it just doesn't fit the media's fear mongering agenda.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

CommonSense: "Okay... So? How many actually recovered? Why aren't those numbers ever reported? I guess it just doesn't fit the media's fear mongering agenda."

No kidding! Like wearing masks... what a crock that is! Same as how Covid-19 caused these people's deaths at all when miraculously levels of cardio-pulmonary difficulties and pneumonia among other REAL causes of death have plummeted! And why does Japan even need to test at all? We're already doing the lowest number in the world and we've beaten it, according to people like NipponGlory (who disappear when rates skyrocket again), so why not just stop and say there are ZERO new cases found? It's not a lie, is it? All these people who are so concerned with themselves and others when we have much more important things to showcase, like the upcoming Olympics, which are proof of our having beaten the virus -- both last year and now!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

