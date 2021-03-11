Tokyo reports 335 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 335 new cases of the coronavirus, down five from Wednesday.

The number (198 men and 137 women) is the result of 9,369 tests conducted on March 8. Eighty cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 364.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

