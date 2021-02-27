Tokyo reports 337 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 337 new cases of the coronavirus, up 67 from Friday.

The number (179 men and 158 women) is the result of 9,580 tests conducted on Feb 234. The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 69.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, down two Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 457.

