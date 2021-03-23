Tokyo reports 337 coronavirus cases

People walk under cherry blossoms in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 337 new cases of the coronavirus, up 150 from Monday.

The number (201 men and 136 women) is the result of 2,444 tests conducted on March 20. By age group, people in their 20s (86 cases) and 30s (46 cases) accounted for the highest numbers. Eight-two cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, down five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 324.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

