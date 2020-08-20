Tokyo reports 339 more virus cases

People walk by a statue of a lion decorated with a mask outside a department store in Tokyo on Thursday.

Tokyo reported on Thursday 339 additional cases of the coronavirus infection, topping the 300 mark for the first time since Saturday, the metropolitan government said.

The single-day figure in the Japanese capital compares with 186 reported on Wednesday and 207 on Tuesday.

The number of patients with severe symptoms who have been hospitalized increased to 36 from 32 on Wednesday, according to the metropolitan government.

The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 18,607.

Editor's note: The story will be updated later.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en

