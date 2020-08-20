Tokyo reports 339 more virus cases

Tokyo reported on Thursday 339 additional cases of the coronavirus infection, topping the 300 mark for the first time since Saturday, the metropolitan government said.
The single-day figure in the Japanese capital compares with 186 reported on Wednesday and 207 on Tuesday.
The number of patients with severe symptoms who have been hospitalized increased to 36 from 32 on Wednesday, according to the metropolitan government.
The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 18,607.
Editor's note: The story will be updated later.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en
4 Comments
Login to comment
HBJ
Yet again, it means very little if you don’t also report the total number of tests conducted.
Yesterday’s number of 186 looked ‘positive’ at first glance, until the number of tests actually revealed the positive rate was around 15%.
TigersTokyoDome
Always a similar number. They just stop the count where they feel like it. No pattern whatsoever.
Reckless
Terrible! Almost a 100% increase in one day! And even worse in Osaka and Okinawa!
TigersTokyoDome
Its because these are Monday's test results. The first day back from Obon. Yesterdays were from Sunday.
No it doesn't. Those numbers are from tests conducted during the Obon holidays.