Tokyo reports 340 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 340 new cases of the coronavirus, up 127 from Wednesday.

The number (180 men and 160 men) is the result of 10,228 tests conducted on Feb 22. The number of infected people aged 60 and over was 87.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 71, up two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 487.

