Tokyo reports 340 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 340 new cases of the coronavirus, up 50 from Tuesday.

The number (175 men and 165 women) is the result of 1,551 tests conducted on March 7. Eighty-two cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 381.

