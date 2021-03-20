Tokyo reports 342 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 342 new cases of the coronavirus, up 39 from Friday.

The number (187 men and 155 women) is the result of 7,320 tests conducted on March 17. Seventy-three cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 330.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

