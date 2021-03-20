Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 342 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 342 new cases of the coronavirus, up 39 from Friday.

The number (187 men and 155 women) is the result of 7,320 tests conducted on March 17. Seventy-three cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 330.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog