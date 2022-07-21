Tokyo reports 34,995 coronavirus cases

People wear masks as they commute during the morning rush hour in Tokyo on Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 34,995 new coronavirus cases, up 3,117 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 191, up two from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (9,256), Okinawa (4,654), Hokkaido (4,464), Gifu (1,997), Gunma (1,975), Niigata (1,968), Okayama (1,866), Oita (1,602), Ishikawa (1,549), Ehime (1,194), Kagawa (1,147), Fukushima (1,106), Shimane (944), Fukui (841), Yamagata (611) and Tokushima (595).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

