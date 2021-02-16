Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk along a street in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 350 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 350 new cases of the coronavirus, up 84 from Monday.

The number (188 men and 162 women) is the result of 4,791 tests conducted on Feb 13.

The most number of cases were 65 people in their 20s, followed by 59 in their 50s, 53 in their 30s, 41 in their 40s, 36 in their 80s, 34 in their 70s and 23 in their 60s. Thirty-seven cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 92, down five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 658.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

It's going back up again! Quick! Stop the testing!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The counting definitely is somewhat strange and confusing every now and then.

Especially when you see news like this "popping" up:

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/02/16/national/missing-coronavirus-cases-tokyo/?fbclid=IwAR1jA5fIKcF-_GnaovvlkpinYNUey8wYISRi0HBFXV1sAAkqqqPzvIFJlxQ

0 ( +0 / -0 )

