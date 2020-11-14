Tokyo reports 352 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday reported 352 new cases of the coronavirus, down 22 from Friday. The number is the result of 6,244 tests conducted on Nov 11.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 34,496.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (103), followed by 76 in their 30s and 44 in their 50s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 41, up two from Friday, health officials said.





