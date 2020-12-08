Tokyo reports 352 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 352 new cases of the coronavirus, up 53 from Monday. The number is the result of 4,067 tests conducted on Dec 5.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 44,355.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (78), followed by 71 in their 30s and 59 in their 40s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, up six from Monday, health officials said.

