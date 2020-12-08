Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 352 new coronavirus cases

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 352 new cases of the coronavirus, up 53 from Monday. The number is the result of 4,067 tests conducted on Dec 5.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 44,355.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (78), followed by 71 in their 30s and 59 in their 40s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, up six from Monday, health officials said.

Decreasing number of tests.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Decreasing number of tests.

Always lower testing on the weekends as they only test people with symptoms hence the high percentage of positives.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Decreasing tests (of course ... Saturday) .....

.... but despite that still roughly 10% (plus minus something).

Next will be Sunday's "count", again between 200 and 300.

After that Monday's count, which will be higher again.

It goes up and down, and up and down again.

But it definitely doesn't look too promising!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

how many deads?

how many in % from all covid positive cases?

just to be in picture and focused...i always MISS these important informations as you always "forget" to inform us...

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

I wonder why the weekend results show about 8% of those tested testing positive and the weekday positive cases are 5% usually. Did they forget to manipulate the numbers on weekends?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

A 9% positive rate for Tokyo is very troubling. Hoping this drastically comes down.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

how many deads?

By going to the link in the article, and then clicking on "Click here to see a running total of deaths over time"

we see that according to those official numbers from the Bureau of Social Welfare and Public Health:

2 people died of covid in Tokyo on Dec 5.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

how many deads?

Look it up, the information you are asking for on a daily basis is readily available.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

