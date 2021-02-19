Tokyo reports 353 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 353 new cases of the coronavirus, down 92 from Thursday.

The number (212 men and 141 women) is the result of 9,243 tests conducted on Feb 16.

The most number of cases were 84 people in their 20s, followed by 69 in their 30s, 49 in their 50s, 40 in their 40s, 30 in their 60s, 27 in their 70s and 22 in their 80s. Twenty-seven cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 547.

