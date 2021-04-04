Tokyo reports 355 coronavirus cases

People walk across the scramble crossing in the Shibuya district of Tokyo on Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 355 new cases of the coronavirus, down 91 from Saturday.

The number (212 men and 143 women) is the result of 6,945 tests conducted on April 1. By age group, people in their 20s (102 cases) and their 30s (76) accounted for the highest number, while 39 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 408.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

