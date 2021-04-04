Tokyo reports 355 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 355 new cases of the coronavirus, down 91 from Saturday.
The number (212 men and 143 women) is the result of 6,945 tests conducted on April 1. By age group, people in their 20s (102 cases) and their 30s (76) accounted for the highest number, while 39 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 408.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Zoroto
Less than 7000 tests for a weekday, and even with that a 15% increase over last Sunday.
Utterly ridiculous.
Texas A&M Aggie
355 cases of people with this deadly disease are 355 too many. Tokyo must follow Osaka's lead and impose the strictest lockdown measures allowed by law.
Oxycodin
We need a total lock down for two month. These numbers not looking good for the Olympics
Simian Lane
one day I will be a statistic too or I may even have gone under the radar up until now, the secret game